Infra work in new BDA layouts on, will hand them over to BBMP, says MLA

The BDA will soon complete the work related to infrastructure in Banashankari 6th Stage, JP Nagar 8th and 9th Phases and Anjanapura and then hand them over to the BBMP.

Yelahanka MLA and BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath said this on Monday after inspecting the civil works in the newly developed housing colonies. Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa, BDA Commissioner M B Rajesh Gowda and other officials accompanied him.

Speaking to news reporters, Vishwanath admitted that there was a delay in creating the necessary infrastructure in Anjanapura, Banashankari and Visvesvaraya layouts due to various reasons. He said the BDA board had approved laying water, sanitary and power lines as well as building roads. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given instructions on creating the necessary infrastructure, he added.

According to Vishwanath, the BDA had earned substantial revenue by evicting encroachers in various layouts in the past year. This also helped the BDA consolidate its financial resources.

The BDA has earned about Rs 3,000 through a gradual auction of sites. The agency has identified as many as 9,000 such sites, he added.

Vishwanath said the BDA had paid the BWSSB Rs 27.5 crore out of the Rs 54 crore it required to supply piped water in the Banashankari layouts. There is no shortage of funds for creating the water supply and sanitary infrastructure, he added.

A sum of Rs 400 crore has been set aside for creating basic infrastructure in the BDA layouts in Bengaluru South and Yeshwantpur Assembly constituencies. Tenders were called recently for works worth Rs 200 crore, he added. This apart, Rs 450 crore has been set aside for basic infrastructure in Arkavathi Layout and another

Rs 175 crore for expanding the Hebbal flyover.

“Funds have been released for developing infrastructure in the Nadaprabhu Kempegoweda Layout and the work would be expedited.”