Jayadeva flyover, stretch of ORR to be closed from Monday

Traffic congestion in parts of South Bengaluru is set to explode starting from Monday, as Jayadeva Flyover will be closed for all vehicles while a section of Outer Ring Road between Marenahalli and BTM Layout will be out of bounds for all cars, auto-rickshaws and trucks.

The Rs 21 crore flyover, built in 2005, will be replaced by a road-cum-rail corridor which will connect all major routes in the area with separate ramps and loops beside carrying the RV Road-Bommasandra metro line.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the flyover at Jayadeva Hospital Junction connecting RV Road to Central Silk Board is planned for demolition this month to facilitate the construction of the new corridor.

The ORR stretch between 18th Main of Marenahalli Road to 29th Main of BTM 2nd Stage will be closed for all vehicles except BMTC buses, ambulances and two-wheelers from 6 am to 10 pm. Even these vehicles will not be allowed on the stretch at night when demolition work takes place.

All cars and other vehicles prohibited on the stretch can cross the ORR through 16th Main and 29th Main of BTM 2nd Stage without plying along ORR.

Meanwhile, parking of vehicles on arterial and internal roads connecting Marenahalli between 18th Main and Central Silk Board Junction will be prohibited. There will be no parking on 36th cross, 28th Main, East End Road, Tavarekere Main Road, 29th Main, 16th Main and 7th Main roads of BTM 2nd stage.

There is no change in the traffic movement at Jayadeva underpass between Dairy Circle and Bannerghatta.