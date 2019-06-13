Mayor takes stock of underpass work in Kundalahalli

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday took BBMP officials to task over the slow pace of underpass work in Kundalahalli junction.

Gangambike inspected Kundalahalli junction, where the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is carrying out the work on an underpass as part of 17-km-long signal-free corridor along the Old Airport Road.

She directed officials to speed up the work in order to complete the underpass construction by December this year.

Speaking to the public who had complained to her about the slow pace of work, she said: "Due to the land acquisition of 21 properties, the work got delayed. The BBMP will develop underpass, pedestrian path and service road in the junction, which is time-consuming. However, the work will be completed in a few months," she told.

Later, the mayor visited Wind Tunnel junction to inspect the ongoing underpass work and directed officials to complete the work soon as the traffic in the area was affected due to the work.

Shwetha Vijay Kumar, Kundalahalli corporator, complained to the mayor that the work got delayed due to BBMP officials' negligence, but they were being questioned.