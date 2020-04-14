Namma Metro suspension extended till May 3 in view of coronavirus lockdown

Hours after the prime minister's announcement on extension of the lockdown, BMRCL on Tuesday said Namma Metro services will stay suspended till May 3.

"It may kindly be noted that the metro train services for passengers along with the parking lots and its commercial outlets are completely closed till May 3," BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said in a release.

However, testing trains will continue to run to keep the metro system on standby and power-on mode, he stated, adding that minimal number of testing staff will be travelling in the test trains.