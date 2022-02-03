NHAI will take one more week to open Tumakuru Road flyover

The repair work on the Goraguntepalya flyover on Tumakuru Road (NH 4) is likely to take another week as the authorities have decided to run special tests to ensure structural stability before reopening it.

The three-km flyover was shut for traffic on December 25 after National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials found fault in the pre-stressed cables connecting the segments between two pillars.

Later, a detailed inspection showed that cables in eight other pillars had developed a similar problem.

NHAI regional officer M K Wathore said civil engineering experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have held several rounds of inspection to assess the flyover’s safety over the last week.

“Technical works are going on every day inside the pillars. We will soon run special tests, which will require taking additional precautionary measures. It may take about eight more days for the completion of these tests, following which we can reopen the flyover for the public,” he said.

The closure has caused huge inconvenience to the highway commuters as thousands of vehicles are forced to negotiate their way through the city traffic at the grade-level road.

On Monday, Dasarahalli MLA R Manjunath wrote to the NHAI expressing concern over the delay in the reopening of the flyover. He noted that the closure has led to congestion on the service road, affecting the movement of emergency vehicles, including ambulances.

