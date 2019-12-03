Oil companies hold roadshow on compressed biogas

Public sector oil marketing companies – HPCL, IOCL and BPCL – organised a roadshow in the city on Monday to raise awareness on sustainable alternative towards affordable transportation and biodiesel derived from used cooking oil.

The initiative was launched by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan in October 2018 to revolutionise the transport sector by introducing compressed biogas (CBG).

Vijay Sharma, Director, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Y B Ramakrishna,

a member of the working group on biofuels in the

ministry; D K Pattanaik, Executive Director, Gas and Renewables, HPCL; Subodh Batra, Executive Director (Operations

& Distribution), HPCL; Manoj Kumar Shukla, MD, Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board, and other stakeholders also took part in the

roadshow.

Automotive fuel

The oil marketing companies under the initiative have invited expression of interest to

procure compressed biogas from potential entrepreneurs and make it available in the market for use as an automotive fuel.

The programme envisages the establishment of 5,000 CBG plants across the country with a CBG production of 15 NMT/annum by 2023.