Rain-hit Bengaluru: BBMP clears encroachments

Ahead of the heavy rains expected to hit the city in August and September, the BBMP on Wednesday cleared encroachments on rajakaluves in Pulakeshinagar and Channasandra in Mahadevapura.

Encroachment to the extent of 730 metres was found in both these places. The BBMP had deployed bulldozers to clear the buildings.

The civic body said as many as 13 buildings had come up on the secondary drain near Shampur area of Pulakeshinagar. The encroachments were cleared after the tahsildar notified the encroachers.

BBMP officials in Mahadevapura Zone also cleared a number of shops that had encroached a 30-metre long rajakaluve in Kadugodi.