Rain-hit B'luru: BBMP clears encroachments

Rain-hit Bengaluru: BBMP clears encroachments

The BBMP had deployed bulldozers to clear the buildings. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 01:20 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahead of the heavy rains expected to hit the city in August and September, the BBMP on Wednesday cleared encroachments on rajakaluves in Pulakeshinagar and Channasandra in Mahadevapura.

Read | Bengaluru: Exhibition on mental health on July 21, 22

Encroachment to the extent of 730 metres was found in both these places. The BBMP had deployed bulldozers to clear the buildings. 

The civic body said as many as 13 buildings had come up on the secondary drain near Shampur area of Pulakeshinagar. The encroachments were cleared after the tahsildar notified the encroachers.  

BBMP officials in Mahadevapura Zone also cleared a number of shops that had encroached a 30-metre long rajakaluve in Kadugodi. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

 