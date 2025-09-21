Menu
NIA arrests 2 men in West Bengal for involvement in minor Bangladeshi girl's trafficking

The victim was illegally trafficked into India on the pretext of employment, and was forced into exploitation, an NIA statement said.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 17:39 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 17:39 IST
India NewsCrimeNIAtrafficking

