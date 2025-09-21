<p>New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">NIA</a>) searched five locations in Kolkata and Bangaon in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> and arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of a minor Bangladeshi girl, officials said Sunday.</p><p>The arrested duo -- Amir Ali Shekh and Amal Krishna Mondal -- hails from the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, they said.</p>.NIA court notifies proclamation asking Pakistani official Siddiqui to appear in terror case.<p>The victim was illegally trafficked into India on the pretext of employment, and was forced into exploitation, an NIA statement said.</p><p>The search operation on Saturday resulted in the seizure of a huge amount of Indian, Bangladeshi and other foreign currencies besides several incriminating documents, it said.</p><p>With the latest arrests and seizures, the NIA has taken a significant step towards dismantling the human trafficking network engaged in trafficking Bangladeshi girls into India from across the border, the statement said.</p>