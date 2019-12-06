Residents fight to save SWD buffer zone

Residents of Muneshwara Nagar in eastern Bengaluru are on a mission to save the buffer zone of a stormwater drain from illegal construction.

The civic authorities removed the encroachments twice in the past five years but a delay on their part in taking possession of the land has prompted land sharks to come back. The land on both sides of the stormwater drain measures 4,398 square metres, according to revenue records.

The revised master plan (RMP) 2015 stipulates a buffer zone of 15-50 metres around stormwater drains. On May 4, 2016, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) set the buffer for primary stormwater drains at 50 metres, secondary SWDs 35 metres and tertiary SWDs 25 metres. A buffer zone refers to an area where no development activity is allowed. The Supreme Court struck down the NGT order last May.

Now, as part of a determined effort to drive the land sharks out, residents have warned of protesting outside the BBMP head office if the civic body doesn’t remove the encroachments and takes possession of the land.

Residents of Muneshwara Nagar — 13th, 14th and 15th Cross, off Shampura Main Road, near KG Halli — want the authorities to build a public library, gym or park on the land.

The land was first grabbed by a scrap dealer in 2014. After residents complained, the BBMP acted swiftly and removed the encroachment. It, however, failed to take possession of the land. The same scrap dealer returned two years later but alert residents foiled his attempts once again.

The scrap dealer is now making a third attempt to grab the land. Residents complained to the BBMP a month ago but no action has been taken as yet. “The BBMP acted swiftly on our previous complaints but we don’t know what’s stopping it this time around,” said a resident who’s shot off a letter to the civic body. “We have been following up with the officials but they appear to be least bothered.”

DH tried to contact BBMP officials by phone for comment about the matter but the calls were not returned.