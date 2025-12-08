Menu
Vivo X300 Pro review: Impressive premium camera phone

Besides photography, it excels with smooth performance, premium build quality and delivers a full-day battery life.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 01:31 IST
Vivo X300 Pro
4/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent build quality | Reliable MediaTek processor | Amazing camera | Full-day battery life

  • Cons:

    Doesn't come with anti-reflective coating on display. But, this is not deal breaker, the screen supports up to 4,500nits peak brightness, which is good enough to read and consume multimedia content outdoors without any issues

Specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260p) LTPO AMOLED, supports 1-120Hz refresh rate, offers up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio | Durability: IP68+IP69 rating, Armour Glass on the display, fibre glass shield on the back panel and aluminium frame | Processor: 3nm class MediaTek Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU| Primary camera: ZEISS Optics technology-- featuring-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor, f/1.57, OIS) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0 aperture) and a 200MP (with 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.67 aperture, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, telephoto macro, Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics, V3+ and VS1 dual imaging chips imaging chips) with LED flash | Front camera: 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling| Battery: | Configuration: 16GB RAM + 512GB storage— for Rs 1,09,999 | Colours: Elite Black and Dune Gold

Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo X300 Pro runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 1X.

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 1X.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 2X zoom.

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 2X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 20X zoom.

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 20X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 50X zoom.

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 50X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 100X zoom.

Vivo X300 Pro camera sample with 100X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro comes with feature-rich AI photography tools

Vivo X300 Pro comes with feature-rich AI photography tools

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Vivo X300 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 08 December 2025, 01:31 IST
