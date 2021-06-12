Urban Development Department official reviews Smart City works

Days after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed concern over the slow pace of roadworks taken up by the Bangalore Smart City Limited, Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, Urban Development Department, reviewed the projects on Friday.

After visiting the worksites, Singh told contractors that the 27 projects should be completed at the earliest considering the onset of the monsoon season.

He asked the contractors to remove soil from the road to ensure a smooth commute surface. Barricades should be erected to warn motorists about dug-up areas and all open manholes should be closed, he said.