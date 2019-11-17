Work begins on 8 transit hubs at city's entry points

The state government has begun the process of setting up eight inter-modal transit hubs to connect bus, metro or rail networks at the city’s entry points in different sides.

The process is part of long-pending efforts to decongest the city by stopping long-distance buses at peripheral points.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has identified eight places where the transit hubs have a major role to play to ensure a better mobility plan for the present and future needs of the city. Keeping the draft Revised Master Plan 2031 as the guiding point, the DULT has noted that the population of the city would double and the vehicular trips would triple in 12 years from now.

The directorate has invited bids from companies with expertise in providing quality-cum-cost-based solutions to set up the transit hubs at four locations on the eastern part of the city, besides at Challaghatta, Peenya, Ballari Road and Bommasandra.

Officials want to start the decongestion process by terminating the long-distance public transport and private buses at the proposed transit hubs.

An official laid emphasis on seamless integration to enable the easy transfer of passengers between BMTC, metro, suburban rail as well as shared mobility.

“Priority has been given to physical integration. For example, wherever possible, the transit hubs should provide a direct link to the concourse level of metro stations instead of the ground level, to reduce the time needed to transfer from one mode to another mode. At places where it is not possible, the next best way should be found,” the official said.

The technical design will include parking space for two- and four-wheelers, besides suggesting the best ways to integrate auto-rickshaws, taxis and shared bikes.

It will also suggest strategic sites for the construction of private bus depots at “the nearest possible location” of a transit hub.

The plan of transit hubs has been in the works for years. It was partially realised with the construction of satellite bus stations, especially on Mysuru Road. However, the transit hubs are designed to address comprehensive mobility needs of the city, the official explained.