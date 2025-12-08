<p>New Delhi: Broadband gear maker GX Group has announced a strategic partnership with Latin American distributor Calculus Networks for the expansion of business in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil</a>, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and other fast-growing LATAM markets.</p><p>GX Group, which has manufacturing facilities in India, has recently announced plans to set up a photonic module and chip arm in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india">India</a> with an initial investment of Rs 500 crore.</p><p>"Latin America (LATAM) is one of the fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets globally. GX Group's strengths in FTTH and 5G broadband CPEs, combined with Calculus Networks' strong regional presence and end-to-end delivery, will significantly accelerate access to world-class broadband and next-gen photonics solutions," GX Group Director for Global Sales, Sambit Swain, said.</p>.Biocon to merge biologics unit with itself; to raise Rs 4,500 crore.<p>The collaboration marks a major milestone in GX Group's expansion into Latin America (LatAm), enabling stronger reach for its broadband, fibre-access, Wi-Fi, and data-centre technologies across the region, a statement said.</p><p>GX Group is one of the 42 telecom companies that have qualified for the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the telecom sector.</p><p>The company has been supplying broadband gears like routers, network software platforms, etc. to internet service providers, telecom operators, multiple-system operators (MSOs), local cable operators and enterprise customers in India and South Asia, the statement added.</p>