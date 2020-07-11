Bengaluru registers 1,447 fresh Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths

The intensive care units are rapidly filling up, with the number of occupants with the Covid infection touching 301.

On Friday, the city reported 1,447 new Covid-19 cases, while the number of active cases rose to 11,687.

Of the positive cases, 950 are men and 497 are women. Twenty-nine per cent of the cases reported in the last 24 hours came from the west zone, while the south accounted for 25% and the east 20%.

On the brighter side, 601 patients recovered, but the city also reported 29 fatalities (20 men and nine women).

“Bengaluru had very less number of cases until the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown on May 31. As we started Unlock 1.0 on June 1, the cases started increasing,” Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Reverse isolation

“We need to protect our elderly at home and ensure that people aged above 60 do not step out of their homes,” Sudhakar said.

More than 80% of the cases reported are asymptomatic and don’t need hospitalisation. About 2% might require ICUs and ventilators.

Senior pulmonologist Dr K S Satish assured that even elderly people are getting cured within 7-10 days.

Two people died at home before they could be taken to hospital, while most are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases.

Three of the dead were asymptomatic and the contacts of one patient are still under tracing.

While fever, breathlessness, body pain, and cough were the symptoms they presented, the comorbidities include ischemic heart disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes mellitus.

The positivity rate in the city is now 8.87% and the active case rate is 78.3%.

On July 8, as many as 7,102 tests were conducted. So far, Bengaluru has conducted 1,52,686 tests.

There are 3,182 active containment zones in the city with the highest being in the west zone, followed by the south zone, east zone, and Bommanahalli zone.