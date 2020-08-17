Bengaluru riots: State to approach High Court to make culprits pay for damages

A week after the Pulikeshinagar riot in Bengaluru, the state government has decided to approach the High Court of Karnataka, for the appointment of a 'Claim Commissioner', in order to assess the damage caused to public and private property during the riot, and to make the culprits pay for these damages.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday. Tweeting the same, the CM said, "Our government has decided to assess the damages caused to public and private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli and DG Halli and recover costs from the culprits. We will approach the Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as the Hon'ble Supreme Court order."

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaya Bhasker, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, DGP Praveen Sood and Bangalore City Police Commissioner Kamalpant were among those who took part in the meeting. Appointment of claims commissioner has been done in the past too. In February this year, the High Court of Karnataka had directed the state government to appoint retired district judges as claims commissioners, in order to assess the damages in bandhs during the Mahadayi protests and the one that followed the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar in 2019.

For legal recourse concerning the recent riot, the government has also decided to appoint a team of three special public prosecutors to represent the case.

During Monday's meeting, the officials briefed the CM about the action initiated until now, including invoking of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA Act). Invocation of Goonda Act will also be considered by the SIT, wherever the incidents involved in the riot attract such a provision. A special investigation team has already been formed to look into the case, the CM added in his tweet.