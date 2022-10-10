Bescom meter reader dies in road accident

Manjula set out on a two-wheeler from her residence in Nayandahalli to a Bescom office near Sumanahalli Junction

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 10 2022, 03:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 07:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 41-year-old Bescom meter reader died in a road accident on Mysuru Road, West Bengaluru, on Sunday morning, police said. 

Manjula set out on a two-wheeler from her residence in Nayandahalli to a Bescom office near Sumanahalli Junction. As she reached the Nayandahalli underpass at 9.30 am, a Canter struck her two-wheeler, throwing her on to the road. She died on the spot. Passersby caught the Canter driver and thrashed him black and blue.

Based on eyewitness accounts, the Byataranayapura traffic police have booked the Canter driver for causing death by negligence. Badly injured in the mob attack, he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. 

Police said they would take him into custody after he recovered.

 

