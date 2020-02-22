BIC Hub'ba tomorrow to mark one year of new campus

The Bangalore International Centre (BIC) will hold special arts, cultural, policy and children’s events to mark the first year of its shift to a new campus in Domlur.

The ‘BIC Hub’ba’, to be held on Sunday from 10 am to 7.30 pm, will feature more than 30 events under four heads. The ‘arts_culture@’ format will feature a variety of events from ‘Dark Fantasy-A sculpture’ by Natasha Sharma and Manush John to ‘Songs of Nature’ by Lokacharita, a theatre lab and a conversation between filmmaker Saeed Mirza and journalist Aakar Patel.

The Hub’ba (Hub to denote what the BIC is and ‘Ba’ for welcoming in Kannada), will also include a panel discussion on ‘Who is an Indian citizen?’, besides discussions on a range of issues related to economics and geopolitics.

Since moving to its own premises in February 2019, the 15-year-old non-profit institution has held over 250 programmes. It assumes importance at a time Bengaluru’s public spaces are shrinking.

Invariably, the event will have panel discussions on the state of Bengaluru, including its forgotten history and a present ridden with a multitude of problems.

The day will also see storytelling, origami, quiz and theatre workshop for children.