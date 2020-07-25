BIEC COVID Care Centre will be ready in two days: BBMP

The sprawling COVID care centre at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) will be ready to serve 5,000 patients in two days as the BBMP has reached an agreement with contractors on the prices for various essential items to operationalise the facility.

Contractors have agreed to supply accessories — such as metal cots, beds, hot and cold water dispensers, pedestal fans and bucket/mugs — all for Rs 4,800, the price quoted by the BBMP, the civic body’s commissioner, N Manjunatha Prasad said on Friday. “We have signed an agreement with the contractors. The work has started and there won’t be any more delay. The centre will be ready in two days,” Prasad.

The BBMP had earlier asked contractors to supply 26 essential items at a rent of Rs 800 per bed for 100 days. But following the allegation of a scam in the procurement of the items, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered the BBMP to buy the items. The work was held for some time as contractors demanded Rs 7,500 but the BBMP quoted Rs 4,800.