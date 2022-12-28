BMLTA should hit the ground running to plug mobility, infra loopholes, say experts

The BMLTA may have crossed the first hurdle, but it has miles to go before becoming an institute effective enough to regulate Bengaluru’s chaotic mobility system.

The bill to set up Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) was finally passed after much delay. The statutory body will unify all departments and agencies handling mobility and mobility infrastructure.

The BMLTA’s biggest challenge is to meet the goal set by the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) to increase the mode share of public transport from the existing 40% to 70% by 2031. Exploding vehicle population and infrastructure loopholes aside, the challenge of governing the city’s infrastructure growth that focused solely on flyovers as a solution will also be enormous.

Srinivas Alavilli, head of civic participation at Janaagraha, said the BMLTA must hit the ground running by identifying loopholes and opportunities for public transport and effective integration, besides addressing the first- and last-mile connectivity.

"At a macro level, the BMLTA should immediately review plans of the suburban and metro rail and ensure they are aligned to the best interest of citizens," he said. Realistic assessment of mobility infrastructure is necessary to stop undervaluing BMTC, he said.

“I hope the BMLTA will provide data points to the state government to significantly increase investment in buses, which will boost the modal share of public transport,” Alavilli added.

The bill’s passing on Tuesday paves way for framing of rules, following which appointments should be made to the agency’s key technical and advisory positions.

Satya Arikutharam, independent consultant on transport policy and planning, said the BMLTA should recruit people through competitive process for technical advice, while decision makers should take calls on scientific inputs.

“The BMLTA should be the agency that steers those working in the mobility and infrastructure sector towards a sustainable future. Its foundation should be built on sustainability,” he said.

The BMLTA is legally empowered to prepare and approve sectoral and city mobility investment programmes and annual implementation plans.

Social technologist and entrepreneur Ashwin Mahesh said it remains to be seen if the authority is allowed to complete works enshrined in the act. He welcomed measures like including civil society representatives as members or the power to approve sectoral investment.

"Much of the goals set for the BMLTA could be achieved without the need for a statutory body. What we see is the lack of political will,” Mahesh said.