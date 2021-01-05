BMRCL begins work on Yeshwanthpur metro-railway station foot over bridge

In a relief to thousands of travellers who switch between metro and railway stations at Yeshwantpur, the BMRCL has finally set in motion the work on constructing a foot over bridge (FOB) to connect the two stations along with FOBs at five other locations at an estimated cost of Rs 12.15 crore.

Tenders have been invited for constructing a total of seven FOBs. Besides Yeshwantpur, the project includes a new bridge at Nagasandra connecting under-construction FOB to the concourse of the metro station, a bridge across the road at Dasarahalli which became operational over five years ago. The remaining four bridges connect the Phase 2 stations.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavant Chavan said two FOBs will come up at Mylasandra metro station located next to the Kengeri Satellite Bus Terminal, a bridge will connect Jnanabharati metro and railway stations. The two stations are part of the Reach 2 extension line from Mysore Road to Kengeri. The last FOB will come up at Chikkabidrakallu, part of Reach 3 extension line (Nagasandra-BIEC).

As informed in October, the Yeshwantpur FOB consists of two parts - one linking the two concourse of the metro station to the existing bridge at Platform 6 of the railway station. The second section involves construction of a bridge will be erected across the railway lines without any connection to the platform.

"At Yeshwantpur, the bridge connecting the metro and railway stations will be completed early. However, the second FOB across the railway lines may take time as it involves construction across the busy railway lines," he said.

The bids for the works is set to be opened on February 12. The cost of the entire project is estimated at Rs 12.15 crore. As the bridges are essentially made of fabrication and erection of steel structures, officials hope to see completion of the project within the next few months.