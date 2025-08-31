<p>Mangaluru: District- in - Charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dinesh%20Gundu%20Rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> called upon the younger generation to read and understand the history of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who fought for India’s freedom.</p><p>"Bose had fought for India by uniting people irrespective of religion and caste. He wanted India to become free and united. We should follow the legacy of Bose to remain united. There are many forces trying to divide the country. However, we should remain united in the spirit of Bose,” he said after releasing three books on Bose translated by Prof K E Radhakrishna, at Ravindra Kala Bhavana of University College in Mangaluru.</p><p>“We all should remember that freedom is precious and there is a need to value and respect it,” he said.</p><p>“Mangaluru is most suitable for the release of books on Bose. The freedom struggle in the district had started much before the first war of India’s independence in 1857. Translation of books on Netaji Subhashchandra Bose in Kannada will help people to read.Bose history is amazing and had an inspirational life,” Rao said.</p>.Mangaluru police bust high-stakes gambling den, 17 booked under organised crime charges.<p>“Though Bose passed the Indian Civil Service (ICS) exam at a young age, he resigned from the position in 1921 to join the Indian freedom struggle. To liberate India from the British rule, he had even started Indian National Army (INA) and had named named three brigades of the Indian National Army after Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Maulana Azad , in addition to forming the all-women Rani of Jhansi Regiment. He was a true patriot,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao.</p><p>The translated books are “Orva Bharathiya Yatrika: Ondu apoorva athmakate,” “Bharathiya Horata” and “Asamanya dinachari.”</p><p>The programme was organised jointly by Mangalore University, Mahatma Gandhi Shanthi Prathishtana. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Trust, Kolkata Director and grand nephew of Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose Prof Sumantra Bose, Mangalore University VC Prof P L Dharma, writer Prof K E Radhakrishna, former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik, and others were present.</p><p>With this one don't change much, just edit a little, brush it up make sure it has a smooth read, that's all, no need of rewriting</p>