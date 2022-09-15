BWSSB water adalat on September 15

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.

Consumers from the BWSSB's (East-1)-3, (East-2)-4, (South East-4), (West-1)-2, (North West-5), (North East-2), (North-2)-2, (South-1)-3, and (South West-6) subdivisions can take part.

Call 1916 for details or report any problems related to the water supply. Complaints can also be registered on WhatsApp number 8762228888.