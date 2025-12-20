Menu
Ex-Agniveer quota for BSF constable post now 50%

The increase has been made by amending the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 14:33 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 14:33 IST
India NewsAgniveerBSF

