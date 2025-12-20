<p>New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has increased the quota for ex-Agniveers for constable recruitment in the BSF to 50 per cent from 10 per cent, according to a gazette notification.</p>.<p>The increase has been made by amending the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015.</p>.<p>The first batch of ex-Agniveers will also get upper age-limit relaxation up to five years, while the rest of the ex-Agniveers will get three years' relaxation.</p>.<p>The ex-Agniveers shall also be exempted from Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test, said the notification issued on Friday.</p>.BSF jawan found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba; CRPF constable dies in separate incident.<p>By direct recruitment (including fifty per cent), vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers in every recruitment year, ten per cent for ex-Servicemen, and up to three per cent for Combatised Constable (Tradesmen) in absorption of annual vacancy, the notification said.</p>.<p>In the first phase, the recruitment shall be conducted by the Nodal Force for 50 per cent vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers, and in second phase recruitment shall be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for candidates other than ex-Agniveers for the remaining forty-seven per cent vacancies (including ten per cent ex-Servicemen), alongwith the unfilled vacancies of ex-Agniveers in a specific category in the first stage, it said.</p>.<p>The Centre had amended the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, by the gazette notification in June this year, inserting a new point in the second schedule under the Department of States of the Union Home Ministry, "coordinating activities for further progression of Ex-Agniveers" who exit after completing four years in the armed forces.</p>.<p>With this amendment, the work relating to coordinating activities for further progression of ex-Agniveer has been assigned to the Union Home Ministry, sources said.</p>.<p>In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.</p>.<p>Under the scheme, candidates between the age bracket of 17 and half years and 21 who get selected are enrolled in the Army, Air Force and Navy as Agniveers for a period of four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years, while the remaining 75 per cent exit.</p>.<p>The government had already reserved 10 per cent of jobs for ex-Agniveers in all future appointments of constables in the 11-lakh-strong Central Armed Police Forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, etc.</p>.<p>The changes in the BSF recruitment rules pertain to the border guarding force primarily deployed on sensitive Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. </p>