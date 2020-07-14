Corporator helps to shift body in Bengaluru

In two separate incidents, corporators led by example when people think twice to help others during this Covid-19 crisis time.

A body of a 55-year-old man was found near a park on Pipeline Road in Mallasandra on Monday morning. It was there for more than 12 hours and nobody came forward to help the ambulance driver to keep the body inside the vehicle. There were Asha workers, health staff and a nurse at the spot. But as they were all women they could not lift the body. And others did not offer to help, suspecting the man to be Covid-19 victim.

However, when corporator of Mallasandra ward N Lokesh came to know about this, he did not think twice before lending a helping hand. Lokesh arrived at the spot, he donned a PPE kit and helped the ambulance driver to carry the body for half a kilometre till they reached the vehicle.

Help get treatment

In yet another incident, Shankar Mutt ward corporator M Shivaraju took a man who was lying unconscious on the road to a hospital and helped him to get treatment.

A 55-year-old man was found unconscious on the road near Kirloskar Colony and passersby refused to help him suspecting him to be a Covid-19 patient.

Meanwhile, Shivaraju, who was on the way to the office, found the man lying unconscious. He, along with three others, lifted the man and took him to a private hospital in an autorickshaw and got him treatment.

Shivaraj said the man was a resident of Kamalanagar and did not have Covid symptoms. But he was suffering from epilepsy and was sent home after treatment.