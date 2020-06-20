COVID-19 bells ring for Bengaluru with 138 cases in a day, seven deaths

Bengaluru on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 138 COVID-19 cases. It also reported seven deaths, which occurred in a span of three days.

The city now has the highest number of active cases (531) in Karnataka and also the highest death toll of 58.

A majority of Friday’s cases were contacts of previously diagnosed patients, and cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

Some were returnees from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, while others had travelled from districts like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru and Mandya.

Of the seven deaths reported from the city, six were men. Three of them died on Thursday, three on Wednesday and one on Tuesday. The deceased were in the age group of 50-78.

The common thread between all the fatalities is the short duration between the patients’ admission and their death. Three of them died on the day of admission itself.

A 65-year-old woman who died had fever and hypertension. She was admitted on June 13 and died five days later. A 78-year-old man passed away two days after he was admitted, while another 72-year-old patient had SARI, cough and breathlessness.

Transgender patient

A 22-year-old transgender person who returned to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh also tested positive on Friday.