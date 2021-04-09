Covid: No public liturgical services in churches till April 20

The Archbishop of Bangalore has suspended liturgical services involving the public in churches, chapels and institutions in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from April 7 to 20.

In a release, the Archdiocese of Bengaluru said all priests had been asked to celebrate the religious services in private with a few or no participation of the public.

"In view of the stringent directives of the state government that has clamped down on all the public religious services, it is right and fitting that we should cooperate with the government as it is for our own good, safety and benefit,” the statement read.

As per the order, all the public religious services in churches, chapels and other institutions will be suspended until April 20. “The churches and chapels may be kept open for private visits and adoration. The sacramental celebrations, including baptism, first holy communion and marriages that are pre-arranged, shall be held with not more than 50 people by adhering to Covid rules. For Funerals also, not more than 50 people are allowed to gather. No funeral mass in churches but the same may be conducted at cemeteries with SOPs in place," the order stated.