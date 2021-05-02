Dull start to Phase 4 Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengaluru

On a day the Centre allocated 13.36 lakh vaccines for Karnataka for the first two weeks of May, a symbolic start to the vaccination of 18-44 year age group was made in Bengaluru. The city has the highest number of active Covid cases in the country.

Karnataka got an allocation of 10,05,370 doses of Covishield, and 3,31,300 doses of Covaxin, according to a Press Information Bureau release.

The CM started the drive at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital at 11.30 am, with three youngsters -- Pooja C (26), Monish C (24), both residents of BTM Layout, and Shashank P B (23), a resident of Malleswaram. Of the 44 who registered on Co-WIN, only 24 showed up.

Read: Over 80,000 people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1: Centre

Dean Dr Manoj Kumar, told DH, “The BBMP till the day of the vaccination doesn’t even inform how many beneficiaries are coming. Though we have a capacity of vaccinating 300, if the list of the recipients and the vials come on the day of the scheduled session, we can’t prepare. For example, what do we do with the rest of the six doses that are wasted in the 10-dose vial? The hospital was supplied with five vials.”

Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road vaccinated just 80 people with Covishield for Rs 850 a dose as they had only those many vials. A staffer at the hospital said, “We had planned for 200 people but only 100 doses arrived. They have to have an appointment. They can’t just walk in.”

Although HK Hospital in Kengeri showed 95 available slots for 18+ individuals for Covaxin at 5 pm on Saturday, hospital authorities told DH they had not received vaccine vials despite besieging BBMP to facilitate the purchase from manufacturers.

ESI Hospital, Indiranagar, showed slots for 18+ beneficiaries booked till May 5 but hospital director Dr G Manoranjini did not respond to DH’s queries on whether vaccination took place.

Other vaccination centres that had slots for 18+ on Co-WIN include Iqure Healthcare for May 2 (fully booked) and Manipal Hospital and Regal Hospital for May 1 (fully booked) for Covaxin.