Engineer beats labourer to death over alleged theft

In a gruesome incident, 35-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by a site engineer on suspicion of stealing of iron bars from a construction site in Chikkalasandra in South Bengaluru recently. The police have arrested the accused, Bhargav, 24, a resident of Banashankari. Further investigations are on.

The deceased was identified as Tangarasan, a resident of Balaji Layout in Ittamadu. Tangarasan's mother Rajamma in her complaint to Subramanyapura police said Bhargav had beaten her son to death on July 29. She learnt about the incident only after the police alerted her.

Tangarasan was working as a mason under contractor Bhaskar for the last 15 years. He was deployed to work at a multi-storey under-construction building near Abbaiah Naidu studio in Chikkalasandra for the last few days. Bhargav was the site engineer and also kept records of the construction materials.

Bhargav came to Tangarasan's house on July 28 when he was not at home and informed Rajamma that her son had not come to work and also accused him of stealing iron from the site. Bhargav asked her to send Tangarasan to him when he comes back home.

Next day, Bhargav visited Tangarasan's house again around 11 am and took Tangarasan along with him on his bike. When Rajamma and her husband insisted they too will come to the site, Bhargav asked them to stay at home and assured them that Tangarasan will be sent back after finishing work.

No complaint filed

However, around 11.30 pm police contacted Rajamma and asked her to identify Tangarasan's body. After preliminary investigation, police said Tangarasan and two others were accused of stealing around 100 kg iron bars from the construction site. There was no complaint filed regarding the theft with the police.

Bhargav himself questioned Tangarasan to reveal the details of his associates and demanded that he bring back the stolen iron. He had beaten Tangarasan with an iron pipe. He also provided liquor and food to Tangarasan and asked him to stay back in the premises until he revealed where they had disposed of the stolen iron, but Tangarasan tried to leave the place. Bhargav pushed him to the ground and also slapped him hard on his cheek.

Tangarasan fell unconscious. Scared, Bhargav called the ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Bhargav later called the

police, informed them about the incident and surrendered before them.

A senior officer said, "Tangarasan was bleeding from his ears and had injuries all over his body and legs. We are waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact cause for the death. Based on Rajamma's complaint, we have taken up a case of murder and arrested Bhargav".