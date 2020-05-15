Fear of community spread hastens mobile testing in Padarayanapura

Fears that community spread of COVID-19 may have started in Padarayanapura has forced civic officials to deploy a mobile testing lab to begin the stalled mass testing programme.

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official said they require additional data from the area to properly categorise the situation though they are concerned about the alarming rise in numbers.

The ward has become the hub of a serious outbreak since a 29-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7.

As of Thursday evening, 54 cases have been reported out of the ward’s containment zone — a 3,09,926 square metre chunk of dense urban-scape. These cases account for 28.5% of the total cases in Bengaluru, which stands at 189. On Thursday, the ward reported five more cases, including three children.

B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA, Chamarajpet, clarified that the afflicted people were already in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, attempts to test the 7,700 households inside the containment zone are dogged with challenges, including fewer than 500 testing kits, said a BBMP official.

Khan said 90 pregnant women identified in the containment zone have been prioritised for testing since they cannot access maternity care without a COVID-19 negative test report. “After this, we will focus on people aged above 60. The age group of 23-42 will be tested last,” the MLA said.

Minister S Suresh Kumar said that priority is testing those with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

On Thursday, only 11 tests were done, according to BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, who added: “All of these people are from the Arafat Nagar section of the ward.”

Khan said 60 tests would be done on Friday. “We hope to get all pregnant women tested by Saturday,” he said.

The mobile fever clinic bus, stationed at the JJ Nagar police station from 12.30 pm to 3 pm, will visit the area daily until the testing process is complete, Dr Vijendra Bilaguli, chief health officer, BBMP, said.

Locals oppose testing centre

Residents from the neighbouring Rayapuram Ward had opposed to testing in the JJ Nagar General Hospital, where Covid screening infrastructure has been set up.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that to ramp up testing, the

Palike will install two more kiosks in the area.

These, BBMP chief health officer Dr Vijendra Bilaguli added, will be installed at the J J Nagar General Hospital.

This has shocked residents in Rayapuram, where local corporator Shasikala Gopalkrishna told DH that she was talking to the BBMP commissioner about the testing done at the hospital. But a Palike official said the matter had been closed for discussion.