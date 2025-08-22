<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered against activists Girish Mattennavar, Jayanth and others for allegedly obstructing police officers from discharging their duties during an operation to secure the custody of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody.</p><p>DK SP Dr Arun K said Brahmavar Police Station had earlier registered a case under Section 196(1)(A) of the BNS against Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody. As part of the investigation, the Sub-Inspector (Law & Order), along with his staff, went to Ujire village in Belthangady on August 21 to secure Thimmarody’s custody, as directed by senior officials.</p><p>However, when the police team arrived at Mahesh Shetty’s residence, a group including Girish Mattennavar and Jayanth, along with seven to ten others, allegedly blocked the police from taking him into custody, used force to obstruct official duty, and even threatened to circulate defamatory content on social media.</p>.Case filed against Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody for 'provocative' post.<p>Although the police eventually managed to take Thimmarody into custody, he refused to travel in the police vehicle and instead insisted on using his private car. This led to a convoy of nearly 10–15 cars following the police vehicle and creating further disturbance.</p><p>Based on a complaint filed by the police officer, Belthangady Police have registered a case under Sections 132, 189(2), 351(2), 263(a), 190, and 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS-2023). Further investigation is underway</p>