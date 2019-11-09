Record data more precisely, expert to periodontologist

Periodontologists need to record data more precisely, said Dr Nymphea Pandit, president-elect of the Indian Society of Periodontology.

She was speaking at the 44th national conference of the Indian Society of Periodontology organised in the city. The three-day conference commenced on Friday.

“We are a little behind in putting up the data. Please record all patient data and contribute to medical literature,” she urged.

Dr Nymphea also said the gathering of data could add a new dimension to research and literature, with Indians making up for a specific genetic pool.

The conference is taking place at Palace Grounds between November 8 to 10. An extension of the conference would be the pre-conference courses.

According to Dr Aniban Chatterjee, organising secretary of the conference, 10 such courses would be conducted across four centres in Bengaluru.