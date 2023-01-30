Two bidders participate in tender to build Sankey tank flyover

Only two bidders have shown interest in the tenders meant for the construction of a flyover along Sankey Tank road by widening the stretch from Bhashyam Circle to Malleswaram 18th Cross.

The BBMP, which floated the tenders last month, is currently evaluating the bids to assess their technical qualifications.

The two bidders are: PJB Engineers Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based construction firm, and BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd, which is headquartered in Hyderabad.

Both the companies have bagged a number of projects from the BBMP. The civic body is expected to assess the bid capacity of both these firms to understand whether it can take up additional works.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body has shared details of the project with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), whose green signal is a must for every new mobility project taken up in the city. “Yes, there is opposition to the project and there are also people who want the flyover. Technically, the project is needed and we will go ahead,” he said.

Flaws in DPR?

A few experts have pointed out at least 12 flaws in the detailed project report pertaining to the Rs 49-crore project.

Some of them are — a predetermined solution of flyover without considering travel demand alternatives, one day traffic count being misrepresented as average daily traffic, outdated passenger count unit (PCU), and arbitrary assumption of 5% growth rate for traffic on the corridor, etc.

Curiously, the tendered cost of the project is less than the Rs 50 crore threshold, which requires a mandatory review of tender conditions by an independent panel headed by retired High Court judge Justice Rathnakala.

Meanwhile, residents of Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar and Vyalikaval have organised a discussion on the proposed construction of the flyover and widening of Sankey Tank road. The session will see participation of experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), civil society groups along with a representation from the BBMP.