Forgotten traditional games of yore make a comeback here

Nothing like an Independence Day run-up to celebrate our forgotten traditional games. Showcasing the toys and tools that gave those games life and meaning over centuries, Bengaluru-based Studio Tamaala has readied a whole new immersive experience.

Here’s what is in store: The rich repertoire of handcrafted toys and tools, sourced from rural artisans from across India, will be spread across the Studio Tamaala space for family and friends to play, interact and go really back in time.

Coming alive at the Studio (24th Main, J P Nagar) from August 12 to 15, 11 am to 8 pm, the play area has 12 tables. As Vinay Prashant from Studio Tamaala informs, families/friends can pre-book slots to play over 20 types of traditional games at the venue.

From block-printed traditional games from South Karnataka with coins made in Etikoppaka in Andhra Pradesh and Channapatna, the show moves on to hand-block printed board games from Sri Kalahasti. To add variety, there are the stone toys from Salem in Tamil Nadu.

Miniature toy vehicles by the Lohars of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad to wooden puzzles chiselled by the wood crafters of Saharanpur only add to the dazzling range.

“There is also the Aadupuliaattam and the Bagh Bakar game, played with three tigers and 16 goats. The Chinese Checker game traces its origin from this game that has a lot of cross-country historical relevance here,” Vinay informs.

To help visitors graduate from curiosity to indulgent play, the studio turns teacher. “We help them with the rules since the same game will have different rules and formats. Of course, many senior citizens already know about some of the games. There is a lot of bonding between three generations as the home-bound have started going back to these games.”

“Since people call and come, we have ensured social distancing at the studio. These traditional games are so engaging since they help build spatial awareness, numerical ability and strategising. For instance, Pallanguzhi, a game of seeds or shells, is a counting game that triggers a good level of thinking,” says Vinay.