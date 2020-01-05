Four-day international scrabble tournament in Bengaluru

The city will host the International Scrabble Tournament from January 9 to 12. The four-day tournament is jointly organised by Mu Sigma and Karnataka State Scrabble Association (KSSA) at the Mu Sigma office in Aviator building, Whitefield.

Shankar Prasad, president of KSSA and vice-president of Scrabble Association of India (SAI), said building awareness about the game is vital. “We have been conducting lot of tournaments to attract more people to play scrabble in India. The game is a great leveler where age, income, gender and identity do not matter; only meritorious wins matter,” he said.

Keeping in mind the entry-level players and aimed at initiating them to the competitive game, a two-day event will be held on January 11 and 12

For more details, visit: http://indianscrabble.com or send an email to kssa.scrabble@gmail.com.