HC interim stay on tree-cutting at war memorial park

In an interim injunction on Tuesday, the high court restrained the National War Memorial Trust from cutting down trees in the eponymous park located in Vasanthnagar, central Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed the interim injunction after it was brought to the court’s notice that the trust had cut down trees without permission. The court was informed that the trust had filed an application seeking permission to fell about 120 trees. A public notice was published inviting objections to the proposal but the trust went ahead and cut down the trees without permission. The court has now passed the interim injunction and permitted the petitioners to implead the trust.

The bench, meanwhile, noted that the matter involving the cutting of trees for the Nagawara-Gottigere metro line needs further hearing. It had asked the state government to file a response whether it would refer the matter to an expert committee. On Tuesday, both the government and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) filed affidavits.

“The stand taken by both the parties will have to be tested in the context of the doctrine of public trust and other constitutional principles,” the bench said. The next hearing on these issues will be on January 15.