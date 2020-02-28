Historian S Settar passes away at 85

Historian S Settar, 85, passed away at 3 am here at Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

Shadakshari Settar was a professor and scholar who had been conducting research in the fields of Indian archaeology, art history, history of religions and philosophy as well as classical literature.

"He was admitted with coronary artery disease around ten days ago to the hospital, with what is called a severe lv dysfunction. He was in cardiogenic shock, and subsequently developed respiratory failure for which he was put on non-invasive ventilation. Over the last few days, he developed acute kidney injury, which worsened and he had to be put on dialysis," said Dr Sahana Govindaiah, Medical Superintendent, Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

Works under Settar's personal authorship comprise four volumes on the history of art, two on religion and philosophy, one on human civilization and four on historiography. In 2008, Settar was presented with the Shamba Joshi Award for his contributions to historical research.