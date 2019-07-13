IMA case: SIT recovers bribe paid to IAS officer

The Special Investigation Team probing the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam recovered Rs 4 crore on Friday.

Of the amount, Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from a builder, who was allegedly paid by IAS officer and former Bangalore Urban Deputy Commissioner B M Vijay Shankar for the purchase of a flat and site.

Apart from the seizure on Friday, the SIT, during the course of the investigation, also recovered Rs 1 crore, which was received as bribe by Shankar in a separate case.

“The money, along with a special report, will be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for further investigation,” a release stated.

Two arrested

The SIT has arrested two persons in connection with the case for allegedly forging documents pertaining to an apartment owned by the IMA group. The accused have been identified as Muneer alias Gun Muneer and Brigade Babu.

According to SIT, the duo had trespassed the apartment by using the forged documents and were arrested based on a complaint filed by police inspector Shekar.

Rs 1.5 crore recovered

Meanwhile, Adonai group, which had entered into an agreement with the IMA group to construct a skywalk in Bengaluru city, recovered the Rs 1.5 crore paid to the company. The amount was paid in advance for the construction of the skywalk.

The SIT has seized the amount, and continues to probe the issue.