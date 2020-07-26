Karnataka govt calls for public hearing on Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road

Amidst the rising Covid-19 cases, authorities have announced a public hearing on August 18 to get people’s suggestions and objections on the Peripheral Ring Road project.

The public hearing is scheduled to be held at 11 am on August 18 at Nityotsava Kalyana Mantapa in Singanayakanahalli, Doddaballapura Road, near Avalahalli village.

The 65-km-long, 100-metre-wide ring road requires felling of over 33,000 trees and acquisition of 25 acres of reserved forest land. The project will have a direct impact on the TG Halli catchment area, where 9,300 trees are to be ripped away.

The project has been facing opposition from the farmers and activists for several years. While farmers are opposed to land acquisition, activists have flagged the environmental destruction.

In its notification, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has said that the public can access the project documents on its website as well as in the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat CEO of Bengaluru Urban district, BBMP Commissioner, Tahsildars of Bangalore North and East taluks, Yelahanka CMC, and others.

Asked about the risk involved in holding the public hearing amid rising Covid-19 cases, sources in KSPCB said the date of the meeting is decided by the Deputy Commissioner, Bangalore Urban district.

“The DC has the power to change the dates or take any other decision to fulfill the obligation towards holding the public hearing,” the source said.