Karnataka Unlock 2.0: Industries, shops, public transport may reopen on priority

As the city prepares for unlock 2.0 from next week, the BBMP has asked the government to consider reopening industries, shops and public transport on priority from Monday onwards.

The civic body, however, has left the decision to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. With the week-long unlock 1.0 to end in two days, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that they had recommended to the state government to prioritise opening some sectors.

"Demands from many other sectors to reopen are also genuine and we have conveyed the same to the government,” Gupta told DH.

Asked for details on the sectors to be opened, Gupta said: “We’re aware that the restrictions must be lifted at some point. We’ve suggested that all industries, commercial establishments, and public transport must be prioritised during the second phase of the unlock.”

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa on Friday hinted at reopening many other sectors from Monday onwards.

“The situation is looking better now, but there is the possibility of a third wave and (we) need to be cautious. But still, we will have to provide some more relaxation to restart the economic activities. We will discuss it on Saturday,” Yediyurappa told news reporters.

The chief minister has scheduled an official meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats regarding Covid-19 on Saturday evening. Sources close to the the chief minister said that details of the unlock 2.0 would be discussed and announced during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's another ‘weekend curfew’ began on 7 pm on Friday and will go on until 5 am, Monday. Only essential services will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has suggested a graded withdrawal of restrictions, based on which the state government will consider allowing opening some priority sectors.

Unlock 2.0: June 21 to July 5

Sectors likely to open: All commercial shops, industries, public transport (BMTC, KSRTC and taxi services), hotels and shopping malls with 50% occupancy.

Sectors with restrictions: Metro services, places of worship, gymnasiums, yoga centres and cinema halls.