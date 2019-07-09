Audio of ‘Muniratna Kurukshetra’ released

The audio of the much-anticipated movie ‘Muniratna Kurukshetra’, touted to be the biggest budget flick ever made in Sandalwood, was released on Sunday with much fanfare.

The cast and crew of the movie participated in the gala event organised in Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

Addressing the gathering, Rajarajeshwari Nagar Congress MLA Muniratna, producer of the movie, said it was a rare opportunity to see all the big stars of Kannada film industry on the same screen.

“The key highlight of the movie is that all the big stars like Darshan, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Srinath, Shashi Kumar, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and many others play a key role. Late actor Ambareesh will also be seen in the role of Bheeshma, and its the sad part that he is not with us today,” Muniratna said.

The 50th film of Challenging Star Darshan is slated to hit the screen on August 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages in both 2D and 3D version.

“Producer should be daring enough to make a movie on Mahabharatha in 3D format, and this is the first such attempt in India. Kannadigas should be proud of this,” Naganna, director of the film said.

Actor Srinivasa Murthy was in all praise for lead actor Darshan, who is essaying the role of Duryodhana in the movie.

“Whenever we thought of Mahabharatha characters such as Krishna, Duryodhana and Arjuna, we could only recall Telugu matinee idol NT Rama Rao. But Darshan has done a much better job in essaying the role of Duryodhana.”

Senior actors Srinath and Ramesh Bhat and music composer V Nagendra Prasad were also present.