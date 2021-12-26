MG Road metro station shuts early; commuters stranded

Commuters stranded as MG Road metro station gates shut early

The early closure stranded dozens of people who had arrived at Church Street and the adjoining shopping hubs on account of Christmas and the weekend

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 26 2021, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 04:07 ist
Several commuters were stranded on Saturday night and they had to look for other means of reaching home. Credit: DH Photo

About 50 passengers who arrived at the MG Road metro station at 11 pm to catch the last train were shocked to find the gates locked. 

A commuter who travels towards Silk Institute said that the station would remain open until 11.05 or 11.10 pm every day. “The last train is at 11.15 pm. Many people came 5-10 minutes early to catch the train. But the gates were shut, and there was no metro staffer to explain why," he added. 

The early closure stranded dozens of people who had arrived at Church Street and the adjoining shopping hubs on account of Christmas and the weekend. Several commuters were stranded on Saturday night and they had to look for other means of reaching home.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Namma Metro
BMRCL
MG Road
Church Street

What's Brewing

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd straight yr

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd straight yr

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

 