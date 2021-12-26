Commuters stranded as MG Road metro station gates shut early

About 50 passengers who arrived at the MG Road metro station at 11 pm to catch the last train were shocked to find the gates locked.

A commuter who travels towards Silk Institute said that the station would remain open until 11.05 or 11.10 pm every day. “The last train is at 11.15 pm. Many people came 5-10 minutes early to catch the train. But the gates were shut, and there was no metro staffer to explain why," he added.

The early closure stranded dozens of people who had arrived at Church Street and the adjoining shopping hubs on account of Christmas and the weekend. Several commuters were stranded on Saturday night and they had to look for other means of reaching home.

