Kadlekai Parishe 2022 opens

Kadlekai Parishe, Bengaluru's annual groundnut fair, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday evening.
Farmers from different districts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu flock to Bengaluru to sell groundnut directly to the general public on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi.
Speaking on the occasion, Bommai announced the construction of a heritage park in Basavanagudi by the Tourism Department and promised adequate funding for it. He also promised funds in the upcoming budget for the rejuvenation of the nearby Kempambudhi Lake, according to a statement released by his office.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off
Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant
Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique
Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup
Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting
Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund
What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own