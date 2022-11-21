Kadlekai Parishe 2022 opens

Kadlekai Parishe 2022 opens

Farmers from different districts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu flock to Bengaluru to sell groundnut directly to the general public on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 21 2022, 01:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 03:21 ist
Farmers sell groundnut to the public on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Kadlekai Parishe, Bengaluru's annual groundnut fair, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday evening.

Farmers from different districts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu flock to Bengaluru to sell groundnut directly to the general public on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai announced the construction of a heritage park in Basavanagudi by the Tourism Department and promised adequate funding for it. He also promised funds in the upcoming budget for the rejuvenation of the nearby Kempambudhi Lake, according to a statement released by his office.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
kadlekai parishe basavanagudi

