Man who invested Rs 9L in IMA dies of heart attack

A 54-year-old man who had invested in the IMA Group died of a heart attack at a private hospital on Thursday evening. His colleague attributed the death to the IMA scam as his daughter was to marry next month.

Abdul Pasha, from Vinayaka Nagar, Mysuru Road, collapsed at a factory in Peenya where he worked. His colleague, Mallikarjun, rushed him to a hospital where he died later.

Three years ago, Pasha invested Rs 9 lakh in the company which has now gone bust. He had married off two of his four daughters. The third was to get married next month. He had made all the arrangements for the wedding.

Pasha applied for the withdrawal of his principal amount after the company reduced the monthly dividend a few months ago. But he hadn't get the money back.

On June 10, when the news broke that the IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan had gone missing and the company shut down, Pasha went into depression and filed a police complaint.

He reported for work on Thursday but appeared depressed. He told his colleagues that he'd lost all his savings. He took rest after lunch but suddenly collapsed around 4 pm.