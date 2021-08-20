RK Laxman to Mario Miranda, cartoon institute set for grand show

R K Laxman at his satirical best, Mario Miranda at the peak of his insanely intricate illustrations, Abu Abraham with his acidic political cartoons… For 14 years, the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Cartoonists (IIC) packaged these legends and a whole lot of big names in captivating shows, inspiring hundreds to take up cartooning.

Foraying into its 15th year, the country’s first and arguably the only institute of its kind has another global mix of cartoons on offer. Curtains will unfurl on a grand show of 75 international cartoons on August 21 at the Indian Cartoon Gallery, Midford Garden, off MG Road, Trinity Circle.

Staying alive till September 11, the IIC’s 171st exhibition is bound to tickle that funny bone with a contemporary political and social twist in cross-continental style. On the list are cartoons from China and Iran, Indonesia and Serbia, Portugal and Uzbekistan, Brazil and Algeria, and a lot more.

Anchoring the IIC’s unprecedented growth over the last decade and more, cartoonist V G Narendra recalls how the institute, with its passionate avowal of a purpose to promote an art, had beckoned professionals from across the globe. “Liza Bonnelly of the New Yorker fame, Signe Wilkinson of Philadelphia Daily and Daryl Cagle have all had their works exhibited here.”

Laxman and Miranda’s presence during their shows in 2009 had electrified the city’s cartoonist crowd. “It was a great honour for us,” reminisces Narendra. Their works splashed across the IIC’s basement gallery had sparked a million memories of years gone by.

Life-time achievement award

In its milestone year, the IIC is about to institute ‘The Barton Award for Excellence in Cartooning.’ Driven by a donation by Bharat Mehta, this will be an annual feature, honouring a selected cartoonist’s lifetime achievement, Narendra informs.

Also on the IIC’s agenda for the year is an exhibition celebrating 150 years of Bengali cartoons. “On display will be Abanindranath Tagore’s cartoons and the artworks of Satyajit Ray, a collection of his cartoons, comics and caricatures. We have already approached Ray’s son for his help in putting together this birth centenary show.”

Beyond shows, the IIC had taken on the training mode, holding over 25 workshops in the three years preceding the pandemic. “More than 500 certificates were distributed after these workshops that saw participation of even defence and police personnel.”