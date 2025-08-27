Dakshina Kannada: Police arrests man who lodged false complaint with intention to create public unrest

<p>Mangaluru: The Bantwal police have registered a case against a man who filed a false complaint and attempted to incite public unrest.</p><p>According to the police, Umar Farooq (48), a resident of Sajipa Munnur in Bantwal, had lodged a complaint on June 11, claiming that two unidentified men attacked him with a sword near Deraje bus stop in Sajipanadu village when he was travelling by a jeep from Nandavara to Deralakatte in the early morning. Based on his complaint, the Bantwal Rural Police then registered a case under Sections 109, 324 (4) read with 3(5) of BNS-2023.</p><p>However, during investigation, police found the allegations to be false and submitted a report to the court. </p><p>Further inquiry revealed that Umar Farooq had deliberately lodged a false complaint with the intention of creating fear among the public and provoking unrest.</p>.'Mask man' in police custody: K'taka Home Minister confirms arrest of complainant witness in Dharmasthala case.<p>Following this, Bantwal Rural Police registered a fresh case against him under Sections 192, 353(1)(b), 230(1), and 248(A) of BNS.</p><p>The police arrested him and produced him before the ACJ & JMFC Court in Bantwal, which remanded him in judicial custody till September 6.</p>