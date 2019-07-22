Sunday showers bring down temperatures in Bengaluru

As the monsoon gathered force in interior Karnataka, some areas in Bengaluru were treated with light showers on Sunday.

The light rain, especially in the evening, led to a drop in the temperature. Officials from the weather department said the city would experience cloudy weather with scattered rain for two more days.

On Sunday, the skies were cloudy for the entire day in some areas. The afternoon hours witnessed light to moderate rain in various places while it was lower in the core areas of the city.

Both Mahadevapura and Yelahanka received 9 mm of rain followed by Chunchankuppe (8 mm), Ramohalli (8 mm), Hoodi (7 mm), Attur (4 mm), Bommanahalli (5 mm) and KR Puram (3 mm).

Officials said there were light showers in Rajajinagar, Nandini Layout, Mahalakshmi Layout, Yeshwantpur, Tavarekere, Chamarajpet and Basavanagudi.