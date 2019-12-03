UVCE students hit job jackpot with Rs 50-lakh offer

Two students of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), a government engineering college affiliated to the Bangalore University, landed placement offers of Rs 49.75 lakh per annum from an Australia-based company.

This was the first visit of the company — whose name the college authorities denied to reveal upon its request — to the UVCE campus, after it had turned down several requests from the college authorities earlier.

Yash Kothari and Abhishek Rai (7th semester Computer Science stream) will be placed at the company’s Bengaluru office.

Pleasant surprise

Yash said he was pleasantly surprised by the offer. “As it was the company’s first visit to the campus, I did not expect the offer, beamed Yash. His father Manoj owns a business at Chikpet and mother Sunita is a housewife.

“There were three rounds of filtering process and I was not sure of clearing the HR round. But when they said I am on board, I was speechless,” said Yash.

Abhishek Rai’s father works for the Indian Air Force and his mother is a housewife.

Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University Prof K R Venugopal said the job offers prove that government colleges are in no way inferior to private colleges. “We are proud that our students are on a par with those from private institutions,” he said.

Training and Placement officer of UVCE, Prof B M Rajaprakash, said, “Of the total 325 eligible students, 199 students received 350 offers. So far, 60 companies have visited the campus and the placement process is on till March 2020. We are confident of placing all our students.”