Money dispute ends in murder in Bengaluru

A case of murder has been registered by Rajagopalanagar police and a manhunt has been launched

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  Jun 17 2021, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 02:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A money dispute ended in murder in Rajagopalanagar, North Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening.  Police said Karthik, 42, a private firm employee, had purchased two houses in GKW Layout with the help of a real estate broker named Mohan, 24. 

Karthik reconstructed the houses and converted them into a single building. He, however, didn’t pay Mohan his dues, leading to a dispute. 

At 6.30 pm on Wednesday, the two men got into an argument over the issue, and Mohan bludgeoned Karthik with a large stone before fleeing the spot, police said. 

A case of murder has been registered by Rajagopalanagar police and a manhunt has been launched for Mohan. 

Bengaluru
murder
Karnataka

