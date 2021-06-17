Money dispute ends in murder in Bengaluru

A money dispute ended in murder in Rajagopalanagar, North Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening. Police said Karthik, 42, a private firm employee, had purchased two houses in GKW Layout with the help of a real estate broker named Mohan, 24.

Karthik reconstructed the houses and converted them into a single building. He, however, didn’t pay Mohan his dues, leading to a dispute.

At 6.30 pm on Wednesday, the two men got into an argument over the issue, and Mohan bludgeoned Karthik with a large stone before fleeing the spot, police said.

A case of murder has been registered by Rajagopalanagar police and a manhunt has been launched for Mohan.