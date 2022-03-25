MP urges Centre to set up expert committee to study Peenya flyover

BJP Rajya Sabha member KC Ramamurthy on Friday urged the Centre to send an expert team to study Goraguntepalya-Nagasandra Flyover near Peenya in Bengaluru, which is under repair for the past few months.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, he said that closure of the flyover or allowing only light motor vehicles on it has caused a lot of hardship to commuters.

Alleging that it is a sheer incident of sub-standard execution, structural deficiency and lack of maintenance, he said the government should initiate criminal action against those responsible for it and damages should be collected from them.

“The flyover was constructed only 12 years back, spending huge amounts of public money. The NHAI has shut this flyover since December last after two rusted cables were discovered between pillars 102 and 103 at 8th mile during an inspection. This is shocking news as this flyover is the economic lifeline of not only Karnataka but also of many other states. This is now put on safety radar and people are afraid to go on this flyover,” he said.

He also urged the Minister of Road Transport and Highways to set up a team of experts to study the entire stretch of the flyover and take steps immediately. He also demanded the safety check of all important flyovers on National Highways.

