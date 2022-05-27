New rules to set up GPS in taxis in Bengaluru

New rules to set up GPS in taxis in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 03:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three years after the Centre made vehicle-tracking devices and panic button mandatory in passenger vehicles, the state government has constituted a committee to form guidelines to implement the rule. The rule was issued in 2018.

The state transport department sought to enforce it in December 2018, but due to opposition from taxi drivers it was put on hold. In an order, the state has set up a committee headed by the additional commissioner of transport to form the guidelines.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
GPS
cabs

What's Brewing

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Who is protected against monkeypox?

Beach goers beware! Tar balls reappear on Goan beaches

Beach goers beware! Tar balls reappear on Goan beaches

'Ms Marvel' is SRK fan: Reactions to the Disney+ series

'Ms Marvel' is SRK fan: Reactions to the Disney+ series

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian crime

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian crime

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

No big wuff: Japanese man 'transforms' into a dog

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

Mundka fire: Families wait for remains of loved ones

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

 