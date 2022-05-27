New rules to set up GPS in taxis in Bengaluru

Three years after the Centre made vehicle-tracking devices and panic button mandatory in passenger vehicles, the state government has constituted a committee to form guidelines to implement the rule. The rule was issued in 2018.
The state transport department sought to enforce it in December 2018, but due to opposition from taxi drivers it was put on hold. In an order, the state has set up a committee headed by the additional commissioner of transport to form the guidelines.
